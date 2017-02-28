Update on missing Chinese tourist Ling Fang Mai

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 15:10

A Chinese tourist who has not been seen since she left her Parnell hotel room last Wednesday, is thought to have been in contact with family members back home.

Family members of 42 year-old Ling Fang Mai have been in touch with NZ Police to advise that she phoned them overnight to say she was ok.

Police however still have concerns for Ling Fang and want to speak to her in person to confirm that she is in fact allright.

Ling Fang Mai came to New Zealand last Wednesday, as part of a tour group.

The rest of the tour group flew out of the country to Australia on Friday night, to continue the tour.

Ling Fang Mai though never showed up for the flight.

Police believe she is still in the country.

"We have a number of enquiries underway to find her.

I am appealing to Ling Fang to get in touch with Police as soon as possible, so that we know she is ok" says Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

"We’re keeping an open mind as to where she could be and why she didn’t return to her tour party" he says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6832.