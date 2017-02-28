Special fence for a special tree

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 15:14

A wrought iron fence especially made to protect Havelock North’s much loved gum tree has been installed.

It is one of the last pieces of the Havelock North Village Green development to be put in, as an official opening celebration nears.

The exact date for that opening has not yet been set as it relies on water restrictions being eased so the first-of-its-kind in Hawke’s Bay water play feature can be turned on, and to enable landscaping to be watered. It is expected to be held in late-March.

The playground is finished (with just things like the swing seats to be installed for opening day) and work on the relocated historic Havelock North Cricket Pavilion is completed. A little bit of paving is still to be laid and the grassing and landscaping will be carried out once Council can be assured the plants can be watered.

The new fence, installed last week, will keep people and vehicles off the sensitive area over the roots of the tree, out to the drip line. The concrete nib into which it is set is made of a porous product to ensure it does not interfere with rain reaching the roots.

The tree has been the subject of much attention during the once-in-a-lifetime redevelopment of the park, with Council assuring residents that it was not going anywhere.

"This is a very big hug for a historic tree that is much-loved by the Havelock North community," said parks manager Colin Hosford.