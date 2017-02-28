Nelson Police still seeking Jevan Joseph

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 15:16

Police continue to investigate a spate of burglaries and unlawful taking of motor vehicles in the Nelson area over the last month.

Twelve search warrants have been executed over the past week with four local males arrested and charged with a raft of dishonesty offences.

Police are still seeking any information on the whereabouts of Jevan Joseph who has a warrant to arrest in relation to this spate of crime.

If you have seen Joseph, or have any information that could assist Police in their investigations into the burglaries, please contact Nelson Police on (03) 546 3840

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.