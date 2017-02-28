Man charged in relation to Dunedin sea lion death

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 14:55

Dunedin Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in relation to the killing of a sea lion at Portobello in Dunedin Harbour on 5 November 2016.

The man has been charged with wilful mistreatment of an animal, under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

He is scheduled to appear in Dunedin District Court on Friday 3 March 2017.

The arrest is the result of a joint investigation between Dunedin Police, the Department of Conservation and the Dunedin Sea Lion Trust.

As the matter is now before the court Police are not able to provide any further comment at this stage.