Rescue team reaches person who fell at Harwoods Hole

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 16:50

A team of rescue specialists has reached the person who fell at Harwoods Hole, Takaka Hill earlier this afternoon.

The person has sustained injuries in the fall but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The team will now assess the best way to extract the person from the caving system.

Further information, including more details regarding the person and their injuries, will be released as soon as it becomes available.