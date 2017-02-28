Fatal crash Springvale, Central Otago

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 17:55

Police are in attendance at a fatal crash near the intersection of Springvale Road and State Highway 85, Springvale, Central Otago.

Emergency services received a report about the crash between a truck and a motorbike at approximately 5:30pm.

The motorcyclist has died at the scene, the truck driver is uninjured but shaken, Victim Support services are being arranged.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason SH85 is closed in that area.

Motorists should expect delays, we ask that they please be patient and avoid the area if possible.