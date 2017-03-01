New stop/go sign for boats at Whangarei's lifting bridge

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 06:12

Messages on the illuminated boards that tell skippers how to negotiate Whangarei’s lifting bridge, Te Matau a Pohe, have been re-worded and enlarged for greater clarity.

"Skippers weren’t always completely sure who had right of way - the vessel coming in or the one departing," said project engineer Mark Seakins.

"Vessels which have right of way will be given a "GO" message. Vessels who are to give way will be given a "STOP" message until it is clear for them to go, when the message will change to "GO".

We have made these "STOP" and "GO" messages twice as large as the normal text so that they can be seen from the approaches to the bridge.

We have also introduced a "Standby" message which will be shown in both up and downstream directions when the bridge pumps have started but before the bridge starts lifting. The existing "CLOSED", "Closing.." and "Opening.." messages are also retained.

Skippers who require the bridge to lift should still contact the bridge operator in the first instance to receive instructions about travelling through the bridge. The bridge operator will determine which vessels have right of way through the bridge.