Wastewater projects approved in Whangarei

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 06:13

Tarewa Park got a bit mucky when a new sewer main was laid there last winter and it’s going to be even more muddy this winter - but it’s all in aid of a cleaner harbour.

Whangarei District Council has given the nod to a $4.4million waste water storage and treatment tank to go underground at the rear boundary of the park, near Tarewa Road.

This is the last major project in a wastewater strategy developed for Whangarei City 10 years ago to reduce spills of untreated sewage into the harbour.

Other projects in the multi-million dollar programme have included a wastewater storage and treatment tank at Whareora (on the Hatea River), new sewage pumps at Okara, a new sewage line to the Kioreroa Waste Water Treatment Plant, major expansion of the treatment capacity at Kioreroa, and sewer upgrades in Kensington and Kamo Road.

"Combined these significantly reduce the number of spills of untreated sewage into the harbour during storms," said WDC Waste and drainage manager Andrew Carvell.

"It’s a great milestone to reach - one that some may have thought impossible 15 years ago. It has taken a huge commitment of finances and resources by the Councils since then, consistent work by a lot of committed people, and the results have been exactly as we planned.

"The tank will be built under ground and covered, virtually invisible to park users. Work will start in March 2017 and should be competed in November 2017.

"Last year we installed the new sewer line to go to the tank, our resource consent should be through soon, and then we will be all go."

The $4.4million project is funded by Council’s Whangarei City Service Level Improvement fund and the contract was awarded to Hawkins Infrastructure (NZ) following a public tender process.