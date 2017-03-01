NZ messages to be part of giant poppy creation in France

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 06:06

Thousands of messages of respect from New Zealanders - who originally placed them as part of the Giant Poppy Art in the Auckland Domain in 2015 - will become part of the Giant Poppy Art installation (The Giant Coquelicot) to be created in the town of Arras in France in April.

A crowdfunding site is underway to get the artist to France to build the art installation. He has donated the Poppy petals to the town of Arras and Mainfreight have gifted their transportation.

The New Zealand messages will join thousands of French messages, which will be placed over nine days at the beginning of April to honour those who protected freedom and democracy in the World Wars.

The Giant Poppy was built in the Auckland Domain in April 2015. It will now be built in the Place des Heros in the centre of Arras.

The artist Tony McNeight is asking for help from the public to get him to France make the Poppy come alive. He is raising funds through the Arts Foundation crowdfunding site Boosted.

https://www.boosted.org.nz/projects/the-giant-poppy-gift-to-france

"The final confirmation to build the Poppy came very late and my first priority was to get the metal petals there. There has been no time to get grants through the normal channels so I am now asking the public to help so I can complete the circle of creating the Poppy in France as a gift from New Zealand," explained Tony McNeight.

Arras has a unique relationship with New Zealand, as during WW1 NZ soldiers were key in building massive tunnels under the town, which were important for quartering animals and troops, and tunneling behind enemy lines. The 100-year commemorations for the Battle of Arras are being held in April. http://nzhistory.govt.nz/war/arras-tunnels