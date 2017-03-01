Fatal crash in Bombay

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 06:52

Emergency services are attending a fatal crash on Paparata Road in Bombay, south Auckland, where one person has died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 6:15am this morning, Wendesday 1 March, 2017, where a van has collided with a tree.

There are no further injuries.

Paparata Road is closed between Totara road and Pinnacle Hill Road. Diversions are in place.

Police are working to notify next of kin while the Serious Crash Unit investigate the cause of the incident.