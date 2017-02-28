Info sought following fatal crash in Springvale

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 22:26

Statement by Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk, Alexandra Police:

Police would like to extend their thanks to those who assisted at the scene of a fatal crash this afternoon on Springvale Road and State Highway 85, Springvale, Central Otago.

The motorcyclist who died at the scene was a 54-year-old Central Otago man. Police are currently in the process of notifying next of kin, including family members who live overseas.

The Serious Crash Unit and Commercial Vehicle Inspection Unit remain at the crash site and a scene examination is ongoing. State Highway 85 is down to one lane while that examination takes place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to us. Please contact your local police station if you can help.