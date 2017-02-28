Injured caver rescued from Harwoods Hole

Tuesday, 28 February, 2017 - 21:06

A rescue team brought an injured caver out of Haywards Hole, Takaka Hill shortly before 8.30pm this evening.

The caver, a 25-year-old Canadian woman, is reported to have moderate shoulder and hand injuries.

A helicopter is en route and will be transporting the woman to Nelson Hospital.

The woman's two companions are being walked out of the Starlight Cave system by members of the rescue team.

This is expected to take around two hours.