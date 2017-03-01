Update on crash on SH60 Coastal Road, Tasman

|
Police are now in a position to update media on the fatal crash on SH60 on Monday 27th February, where two people were killed and four people were seriously injured.
A 63-year-old man from the USA, now faces charges of two counts of Careless driving causing death and four counts of Careless driving causing injury.
