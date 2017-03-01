Lane changes on Southern Motorway as widening work continues

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 08:55

Motorists using the Southern Motorway near Takanini are being advised to expect lane changes next month while work to add extra lanes continues.

From Monday 6 March there will be changes to lanes heading southbound just before Takanini.

The slow lane (lane 1) will be separated from lane 2 to create a safe work area in between the lanes for the construction team to widen the motorway, while keeping traffic moving.

"Drivers are encouraged to choose their lane well in advance, stick to the 80km/h speed limit and avoid any sudden lane changes," says Brett Gliddon the Transport Agency’s Auckland Highway Manager.

To prepare for the lane changes, sections of State Highway 1 southbound will be closed for 7 hours, from 10pm Sunday 5 March to 5am on Monday 6 March. The sections are; between the Manukau Interchange and Takanini Interchange, including the Redoubt Road, Lambie Drive and SH20-Link on-ramps

"During the next few months we’ll be preparing to open the additional southbound lane from Hill Road to the Pahurehure Inlet. That will ensure there’s capacity for the extra traffic entering State Highway 1 from State Highway 20 when the Waterview Connection opens."

Work will then begin on extending the additional southbound lane from Orams Road to Hill Road.

"The Southern Corridor Improvements project is a critical piece of the network which supports current investment in the Western Ring Route and Waterview Tunnels, and the regional connections south of Auckland", says Brett Gliddon.

"The extra lanes will ease the existing bottlenecks and help provide more consistent journey times for the thousands of motorists and those moving freight through this route every day."