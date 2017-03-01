Lunch service at Ambitions opening soon

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:16

UCOL’s Training Restaurant in Palmerston North, Ambitions, is set to open its doors for customers in 2017 on March 7, kicking off the year with a brand new lunch menu.

Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 7 March until 13 April (Semester one term time), the lunch service will be available to all, including general public, students and UCOL staff.

UCOL Hospitality Lecturer Niels Huibers says Ambitions provides on-the-job training for students at UCOL. "The restaurant is staffed by students currently enrolled in UCOL’s Hospitality programmes. We provide a unique restaurant experience for diners in the ManawatÅ«, allowing you to not only enjoy memorable and delicious dining but also to participate in the training of our future chefs and front of house staff."

"Our students are only too happy to make you the coffee of your choice, and if you have any special dietary requirements we can cater to your needs."

Ambitions, located at 29 Queen Street, is fully licensed, with a selection of cocktails, wine and mocktails on offer.

The lunch service is available from 11.45am each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reservations are a good idea, especially large bookings. Reservations can be made by calling (06) 952 7027 or 952 7001 Ext. 70902 or emailing d.meehan@ucol.ac.nz.

From the 11-13 April a High Tea menu will also be on offer.

A dinner service will commence on 9 May, running until 22 June and including a buffet dinner option.

Ambitions A la Carte lunch menu:

- BLT Bagel Stack $10 - Toasted bagel, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce and aoili

- Crispy Battered Fish 'n' Chips GF $12 - Fish of the day with chips, coleslaw, homemade tartare sauce

- Prawn Laksa GF $10 - Rice noodles, prawns, egg, a selection of vegetables, fried shallots, in a curry broth

- Salt and Pepper Squid GF $10 - With chilli/lime dipping sauce

- Coconut Marinated Chicken Salad $10 - Coriander, salad greens and crispy lavosh

- Vegetarian falafels GF $10 - Spiced chickpea patties, hummus, minted yoghurt, salad

Dessert:

- Ice-Cream GF $7.50 - Chef's selection of three flavours

- Trio of dessert $7.50 - Lime tart, sorbet, coconut biscuit