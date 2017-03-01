New Zealanders boost fundraising for animals and people in need

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 09:35

Mobility Dogs Assistance Trust and SPCA receive significant donations through Animates’ Giving Tree initiative

New Zealand pet lovers have donated a record breaking $118,000 through Animates’ Giving Tree Initiative for Mobility Dogs Assistance Trust and the SPCA. The funds raised will allow the Mobility Dogs Assistance Trust to help more Kiwis with physical disabilities get the support they need, and the SPCA to rescue more animals.

Jacqui Baigent, Animates’ National Manager of Brands and Partnerships is grateful for the continued support from pet lovers nationwide. The overall total raised this year nationwide increased by 59% totalling $118,000.

"Mobility Dogs Assistance Trust and the SPCA work tirelessly to support both people and animals in need. We’re so thankful to our customers who, for another year, got behind our fundraising efforts for both charities that are so close to our hearts," says Baigent.

Mobility Dogs are trained to provide functional assistance with everyday tasks for New Zealanders living with long-term physical disabilities including Muscular Dystrophy; Stroke; Parkinson’s; Spinal Cord injuries and Cerebral Palsy.

Jody Wilson, General Manager of Mobility Dogs says Mobility Dogs provide invaluable support for New Zealanders living with long-term physical disabilities.

"With the donations from the Animates Giving Tree initiative, we are now able to raise and train an additional Mobility Dog this year. It costs $50,000 to raise and train every puppy. We’d like to thank everyone who donated, it’s made a significant difference," says Wilson.

SPCA New Zealand Acting CEO Andrea Midgen is grateful for the generosity of New Zealanders whose donations will go towards rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating animals in need and helping the SPCA in often over-stretched centres.

Since 2010, nearly 15,000 SPCA pets have been -adopted through Animates to help the SPCA with their mission to find a forever home for all pets.

"We’re grateful for the support from Animates and pet lovers nationwide. The generous donations will help us continue our work within the community," says Midgen.