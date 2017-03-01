Police investigating incident at Invercargill Super Liquor

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 10:42

Invercargill Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Wallacetown Lorneville Highway Super Liquor in the early hours of Sunday 15 January 2017. Police would like to hear from anyone may be able to assist them in identifying the male pictures, or from anyone who may have any information relating to this incident.

If you know this man, or have any information that could help Police with their investigation, please contact Constable Ungerer at the Invercargill Police Station on 03 211 0400. Information can also be provided anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.