Fitzroy Pool stays open for belated Summer

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:44

New Plymouth’s free beach-side city pool is staying open for another few weeks.

Fitzroy Pool was due to be closed for the season last Sunday (26 FEBRUARY), but the late arrival of summer has prompted New Plymouth District Council to delay its closure.

"We’ll be keeping Fitzroy Pool open until the end of Taranaki Anniversary Day," says NPDC Manager Venues and Events Ron Murray.

"The weather has improved markedly in recent days and we want to take advantage of it."

The pool is open from 2pm to 7pm from Monday to Friday, and from 10am to 7pm on weekends and public holidays.

Children under the age of eight must be actively supervised by a caregiver 16 years or over, and children under the age of five must be within arm’s reach of a caregiver 16 years and over at all times.