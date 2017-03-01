Have your say in New Plymouth Airport survey

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:38

Research by New Plymouth District Council will provide valuable experience for one of the region’s premier education institutions.

From today (Wednesday), New Plymouth Airport will run a customer survey regarding travel habits and preferences, with the help of students from the Pacific International Hotel Management School (PIHMS).

PIHMS Senior Lecturer Dr Robin Hill says it is a great opportunity for the two organisations to work together.

"The survey is a win-win for New Plymouth Airport and PIHMS as they want the results to help shape the new airport terminal and our students need to complete a research module," he says.

The survey will run from 27 February to 19 March. Students will be in the terminal at various times of the day with iPads, or alternatively people can fill in the survey online at nplairport.co.nz or newplymouthnz.com/AirportSurvey.

NPDC Manager New Plymouth Airport Wayne Wootton says the survey’s results will reveal what customers want in the new terminal.

"It will give us an insight into the terminal users - where they fly to and from, where they live, the split between business and the leisure travel, retail and café experience options and their choice of airline," he says.

The terminal development and the survey are part of NPDC’s District Blueprint key goals around economic growth and building partnerships with organisations.