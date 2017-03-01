Pucker up for Whio Awareness Month 2017

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:46

DOC and Genesis Energy are launching a whio "duckface" selfie competition for Whio Awareness Month (1-31 March), aiming to raise awareness of New Zealand’s native river surfing blue duck and the fact that whio are one of New Zealand’s most endangered birds.

Whio are rarer than kiwi with 23 kiwi for every whio.

Since 2011, DOC and Genesis Energy have worked in partnership to protect whio. This work includes raising awareness of whio, and undertaking intensive work to protect and grow numbers of whio at key sites around New Zealand.

Together, DOC and Genesis energy have boosted the number of whio protected at security and recovery sites from 300 to 533 pairs, and expanded the length of rivers protected from 831km to 1428km.

Jenny Burke, who heads the Whio Forever advocacy work for Genesis Energy says that the gains made are "very encouraging" and have prompted the company to extend their support of the programme until 2021. "By then we hope to have reversed the fortunes of whio. At the moment there are less than 3000 whio - we hope to grow the population to 5000 by 2021".

To enter the competition take a "whio duckface selfie" and go to www.whioforever.co.nz/pucker-up. Selfies uploaded to the site, with an explanation of why they love whio, go in the draw to win a "whio ranger for a day" experience. People can also show their support of whio by posting their selfie on social media with the hashtag #whioforever.