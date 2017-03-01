Should we have trading on Easter Sunday in Lower Hutt?

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:49

Hutt City Council is asking members of the community if trading on Easter Sunday should be allowed in Lower Hutt.

Council is running a pre-consultation in March, where people seen as having a particular interest in the issues - such as retailers and church groups, will be contacted and asked to share their views in a survey.

Feedback received will be considered by Council in May. Council will then decide whether or not to develop a draft policy allowing for trading on Easter Sunday.

If it proceeds, the draft policy would then go out for full public consultation, providing an opportunity for all interested parties and individuals to have their say.

Depending on the number of submissions received from this public consultation, and the number of people who elect to speak before Council on their submission, Council could decide whether or not to approve an Easter Sunday Trading Policy in October 2017.

This pre-consultation discussion with the community follows the Shop Trading Hours Amendment Act 2016, allowing territorial local authorities to adopt a local Easter Sunday Trading Policy.

A policy can allow shops to trade in the whole of its district or a part or parts of its district on Easter Sunday. A policy is not allowed to permit shops to open for only some purposes, or only permit some types of shops to open. A policy also cannot specify times that shops can or can’t open, or any other conditions as the circumstances in which shops in the area may open.

While Council is concentrating on contacting key interest groups for feedback, other people who would like to provide their input are also welcome to answer the pre-consultation survey.

The pre-consultation survey opens on Wednesday, 1 March and closes on

Monday, 3 April 2017

The survey is available online; http://submissions.huttcity.govt.nz/Consult24OLS/

A printed copy of the survey is also available from Council’s building on Laing’s Road.