Allow extra time on SH25 between Coromandel and Auckland next week

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 11:57

People using State Highway 25 between the Coromandel and Auckland are advised to allow extra time for their journey while a new clip-on cycle lane is installed from Monday.

The 250m lightweight steel and timber clip-on is being installed on the Piako Bridge in Pipiroa.

The state highway will be closed for 10 minutes, around four times per day while the bridge spans are craned in to place. The closures will take place between 8am and 5pm and will be repeated over the coming weeks until all 17 spans are put in place.

NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager, Liam Ryan, says people could face delays of 15 minutes or longer and should plan their journey.

"We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while we get this lane in place.

"We understand the closure may be frustrating for some, but motorists can avoid some stress by allowing extra time or using a different route while we put this important piece of infrastructure in to place."

The lane is a key piece of the Kaiaua to Kopu section of the Hauraki Rail Trail cycle way and will provide a safe off-road river crossing for trail users.

The exact timing of the intermittent closures will be determined on the day because of the complexity of the job.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

- www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

For Waikato/Bay of Plenty updates visit:

- www.facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP/

- www.twitter.com/NZTAWaiBoP

To see current travel times for the Bay of Plenty visit: http://www.drivelive.nz/