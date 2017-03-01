New pesticide mapping system introduced

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 12:05

Department of Conservation is improving the way information about pesticide use on land administered by DOC is made available to the public.

A new interactive map is being launched today to provide up-to-date information about where pesticides have been laid or are planned to be laid on land administered by DOC.

This replaces the previous reports which were published every 4 months on the DOC website.

Tom Belton, Technical Advisor Threats, says that the new mapping system enables people to view up to date information which is regularly reviewed. "This will benefit commercial hunters who are required to provide pesticide summaries when selling wild game to show that the land was acceptable for hunting at the time of the hunt, as well as providing more up to date information to recreational hunters and other users of public conservation land".

The new system can be accessed on the DOC website at the following link: http://maps.doc.govt.nz/mapviewer/index.html?viewer=pesticidesummary