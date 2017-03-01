Prohibited fire season introduced

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 13:21

A prohibited fire season (total fire ban) has been declared in Selwyn district, effective from 12 noon on Wednesday 1 March 2017.

A total fire ban has been in place throughout Canterbury due to the Port Hills fire, and the prohibited fire season continues this fire ban in Selwyn.

In a prohibited fire season no outdoor fires can be lit in the district. The burning of crop stubble is also not allowed. Gas barbeques with a high pressure water source at hand are allowed but not charcoal barbeques. Fires are not permitted in Council reserves at any time. During a prohibited fire season all fire permits previously issued by the Council are cancelled.

The district’s Principal Rural Fire Officer Douglas Marshall says total fire ban will remain in place as Selwyn is becoming very dry, meaning that fires can start easily and quickly get out of control.

He says the ban is also in place because a number of Selwyn rural fire volunteers are still involved in reducing hotspots from the fire response to the Port Hills fire, and given the scale of the fire, this involvement will continue for some time.

A fee of $1,150 can be charged for a fire call out if a fire has been lit which breaches fire restrictions. This fee is provided to local volunteer fire forces.

If you see a fire burning out of control, phone 111 immediately to report it.