My Invercargill online tool launched by Council

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 13:23

A new online tool, called My Invercargill, has been launched on Council’s website today, to provide another means for people to interact with Council. Invercargill City Council is the first local authority in New Zealand to make use of this application.

My Invercargill can be used on any device connected to the internet, such as a smart phone, PC, or tablet. It allows people to lodge a request for service, view their previous requests, or make a Council-related payment. More initiatives are being developed and will be brought on line in the future.

Council’s Customer Services Team Leader, Phil Rhodes, said My Invercargill provided people with a fast and efficient way to get in touch with Council.

"Councillors are keen to use technology to help improve customer service. Our Team looks forward to seeing the benefits it will bring for both staff and customers," he said.

Under the Request for Service section, people can ask questions or report issues from a number of areas, such as dog complaints, overgrown sections, parking/abandoned cars, Parks and Reserves, property files ($10 fee applies), rates, roads/footpaths, streetlights, water/drainage, wheelie bins, booking building/plumbing inspections, or "other" issues. Up to three photos can be added if appropriate - and you can store your personal details for future use.

Payment types currently available include: rates, infringements, animals, re-registration of dogs and debtors. The My Requests for Service section is a user’s personal record of requests submitted to Council through My Invercargill.

More details, including terms and conditions are available on the Council website, www.icc.govt.nz. The address for the new tool is www.myinvercargill.nz/ which

can be saved to PC desktops or to the home screen of a smartphone or tablet.

While requests can be lodged 24/7, Council staff monitor My Invercargill from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday. For urgent requests, such as a dog attacks, people are advised to phone the 24 hour number on (03) 211 1777.