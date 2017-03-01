New Fonterra-Riddet Chair in Consumer and Sensory Science

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 13:50

Massey University, in partnership with Fonterra, is pleased to welcome the inaugural Chair in Consumer and Sensory Science Professor Joanne Hort. This Chair has been established within the Massey Institute of Food Science and Technology (MIFST) through the Riddet Institute Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE).

Professor Hort, from the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom, is a world-renowned expert in sensory and consumer science. Her research focuses on using sensory science and instrumental techniques to understand how we perceive flavour.

Professor Hort’s current areas of interest include: crossmodal perception - how taste, aroma and mouthfeel integrate to form flavour perception; investigating individual variation in perception e.g. supertasters and thermal tasters; using functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging to understand flavour perception; and measuring emotional response to the sensory properties.

MIFST’s Head and Riddet Institute CoRE co-director Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh says

the Riddet Institute, hosted by Massey University, has played a crucial role in developing the strategic relationship with Fonterra, to bring together academic research excellence and industrial application in a very unique way.

"We are fortunate to attract a world renowned professor from one of the high ranking universities in the United Kingdom to Massey University. Professor Hort’s appointment will allow Massey to further strengthen its partnership with Fonterra and jointly establish a leadership position within New Zealand in an area that is and will remain a cornerstone of the New Zealand food industry," Professor Singh says.

"Professor Hort’s visit to Massey and Fonterra last year showcased her extensive knowledge in the area, as well as her ability to work at the university-industry interface. She clearly has the skills and vision to further develop and integrate Massey and Fonterra capabilities and create a world-class programme in consumer and sensory science," Professor Singh says.

Professor Hort will work in partnership with the Fonterra External Research and Development team and leaders of consumer and sensory science to provide strategic leadership for Fonterra and Massey in areas of consumer and sensory science research.

Fonterra’s General Manager of External Research and Development and Portfolio Andrew Fletcher, says Fonterra has strong capabilities in traditional consumer and sensory science, including both product sensory assessment and sensory preference mapping.

"These are an important part of the design and delivery of new product developments. Fonterra has a stated ambition to significantly increase the size of our consumer and foodservice businesses. This move is an investment in the broader Research and Development capability that will enable us to deliver on that ambition.

"What Professor Hort brings is an approach that looks beyond the assessment of product sensory attributes to understand how products connect with consumers at a more fundamental and emotional level. How does a sports product make you ‘feel’ energised? What does ‘refreshing’ really mean? This approach will help us to design products that where the product experience, brand promise and nutritional content all align to delight consumers," Mr Fletcher says.

Professor Hort begins her role in July.