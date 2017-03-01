Petition launched to save Cadbury’s Dunedin factory

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 14:15

E tu has launched a petition calling for a halt to the proposed closure of Dunedin's iconic Cadbury factory.

Chas Muir, E tu's Industry Co-ordinator, Food says Kiwis have voiced their dismay over the proposal by food giant, Mondelez, which would cost nearly 400 jobs.

"We know New Zealanders are appalled by this, and we are urging them to get on board, sign our petition and join the fight to save Cadbury's Dunedin business," says Chas.

"This is one way people can voice their opposition, and send a clear message to Mondelez that its ruthless corporate ethos is unacceptable to people in this country," he says.

He says the company's corporate greed has already cost the jobs of hundreds of other Cadbury workers and other Mondelez staff globally.

"People shouldn't be treated as pawns on a multi-national company's chessboard," says Chas.

The Cadbury factory makes millions of dollar in profit and its chocolate museum is a key Dunedin attraction. But Mondelez has ignored all that with this proposal.

Mondelez has a terrible governance record and has helped erode the brands it represents, causing flagging sales and near-wrecking once great brands like Cadbury.

This proposal is bad for the people of Dunedin and we cannot see how this benefits the company either."