Police investigate sexual assault in Hastings

Hastings Police are appealing for information from the public regarding an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Hastings last night.

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court today on a charge of sexual violation.

The assault allegedly occurred in the Countdown carpark at approximately 8.50pm last night.

The man allegedly dragged the victim into his vehicle as she walked past and sexually assaulted her.

Police are continuing to investigate the crime and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the victim, alleged offender or his vehicle which was parked in the supermarket car park at the time, to come forward.

The vehicle involved was described as a 2008 silver Toyota Avensis saloon similar to the vehicle in the attached photo.

Information can be reported to Detective Sergeant Daryl Moore, at Hawkes Bay Police on 06 873 0531.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.