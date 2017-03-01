0800 number set up for Riverhead investigation as enquiries continue

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:00

Police investigating the vicious assault of woman in Riverhead in the early hours of Sunday morning have had an outstanding response from the public.

More than fifty calls have been received by the enquiry team, as well as messages via private message on the Waitemata Police Facebook page.

Detectives continue to work through the information provided.

Enquiries are continuing today and an 0800 number has now been set up - the number is 0800 605 506.

"We’re still after any information about the car seen driving into and leaving the quarry, or any information about the man seen at the petrol station in the footage we released on Monday" says Detective Senior Sergeant Kim Libby.

"We’ve had lots of feedback about the car seen in the footage.

We’ve consulted with automotive experts and believe the car could possibly be a 2008 Ford Mondeo, but we still need to keep an open mind" he says.

The enquiry team continues to gather and review CCTV footage from the central, west Auckland, Ponsonby and motorway areas.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to call the 0800 number - 0800 605 506.

Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.