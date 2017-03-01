Water rationing for the Waimea Plains starts 6 March

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:16

Tasman District Council’s Dry Weather Taskforce Convenor, Dennis Bush-King, said that rationing for water users on the Waimea Plains is in force from Monday, 6 March.

"We have been fortunate this year to get through most of summer without having to introduce water restrictions. Rainfall has been good and in parts of the district we are nearly 30 percent ahead compared to average figures."

"However, the Waimea River has dropped down to trigger levels so we are moving to Stage 1 rationing for urban users and most other water users on the Waimea Plains. The Wai-iti zone is in the fortunate position of having a dam to augment the water supply and users in the Lower Confined Aquifer and Hope Gravel zones have another week before rationing is likely to come in" said Mr Bush-King.

The Motupiko catchment is being monitored and rationing will be considered next week. Mr Bush-King said the Riuwaka and Anatoki rivers were dropping but others water bodies in the district were holding up.

The Stage 1 rationing, meaning a cut in use by 20 percent of consented water take levels, applies in the Upper Catchment, Reservoir, Waimea West, Delta, Golden Hills, and the Upper Confined Aquifer zones on the Waimea Plains.

Mr Bush-King indicated that if the new rules for water rationing were in operation at present a 50 percent cut in water takes could be expected to apply at the end of next week in the absence of any rain.

A Conserve Water Notice in the urban areas of Richmond, Mapua - Ruby Bay, Brightwater, Hope, and their rural extensions has also been introduced. This also applies to the rural water supply schemes of Redwood Valley and 88 Valley.

Hand held hosing only is permitted on odd and even calendar days corresponding to the house street number. Owners of private domestic wells in the areas subject to rationing are also directed to only water domestic gardens every second day. No domestic surface water takes in the Richmond area are permitted unless authorised by Resource Consent.

"Council appreciates the co-operation of all water users. If water permit holders are not irrigating, Council needs to be advised, otherwise weekly meter returns are required." Mr Bush-King said that failing to submit water meter returns meant Council would do the meter reading and there would be an extra charge to permit holders.