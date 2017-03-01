Attempted abduction an education reminder

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:17

The attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl outside an Auckland school this week is a timely reminder about educating parents, children and the community about how to manage such situations, says child advocacy group Child Matters.

Child Matters child protection consultant Alan McGlade says families need to be made aware of the dangers, without being paranoid, and making it safe for children where they can.

"It’s a good idea for children to walk to school with friends, as opposed to being on their own. They also need to know safe places they could go on their walking routes, like neighbours, friends, or local businesses such as libraries, dairies, cafes, and so on," Mr McGlade says.

"Younger kids need to be educated about who’s picking them up from school and how any changes in arrangements will be communicated to the school and the children themselves; some discussion around ‘stranger danger’ is still relevant."

Mr McGlade says having a permanent security presence around schools isn’t realistic.

"We don’t want to create a policed state with security on every corner and an unnecessary state of hyper-alertness. It’s about educating the community and making them understand their role in prevention in this area and how we can work together with Police and community educators to consistently raise awareness and develop strategies for safety and well-being in a positive, practical, and sustainable way."

