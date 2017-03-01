Teens in custody in relation to alleged aggravated burglary

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:15

Counties Manukau Police have now identified two people involved in the alleged aggravated burglary of an 85-year-old man at his Papatoetoe home on Saturday evening.

Two 16-year-old boys are both currently in custody on unrelated matters.

Charges will be laid in relation to the alleged aggravated burglary.

Enquiries to identify any further people involved are on-going.

Positive lines of enquiry are being followed and police are confident that others involved will be identified and held to account for their actions.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander says the victim and witness have been advised and are both very relieved.

"While these types of incidents are rare they are very alarming to the public and we hope that this news will offer the victim and the Papatoetoe community some degree of reassurance."

We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this matter.