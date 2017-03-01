Trolley bus update

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 15:51

Unfortunately, we are continuing to experience delays to some trolley bus services due to an ongoing problem with the power supply. This is impacting services along Adelaide Road, between the Basin Reserve and Newtown School. John Street is also affected.

Trolley Bus routes directly affected are routes 1, 3, 10 and 11.

Trolley bus routes 2,7, and 9 may also be impacted.

Teams are working overnight and throughout the day to minimise the disruptions and to fix the underlying problem.

While we are doing our best to minimise disruption it is still possible that there may be delays to routes 1, 3, 10 and 11; particularly, in morning and evening peak times.

We advise customers to check on the arrival of the bus you are waiting for using our website metlink.org.nz for real-time information for your bus stop. This is the same information our Metlink contact centre staff use to answer any enquiries.

We appreciate your patience and apologise for the disruption. We are working as quickly and safely as possible to return the impacted services back to normal and will keep you updated as we have more information.