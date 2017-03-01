Cordons in place due to Hanmer scrub fire

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 16:10

Police are warning people to avoid the following areas as a number of road closures and cordons are in place due to the scrub fire burning near the Hanmer Springs turn off on State Highway 7.

- SH7 (The Lewis Pass Road) is closed between Springs Junction and Culverden

- A cordon is in place on SH7 at Rotheram Rd South

- A cordon is in place on SH7 at Flintoff - Mouse Point Rd

- A cordon is in place at the intersection of SH7 and SH7A (Hanmer turnoff)

- A cordon is in place at the intersection of Leslie St and River Rd (Waiau)

These cordons are in place to keep people safe and ensure the people and helicopters fighting the blaze can do so without obstruction.

Please follow the instructions of Police and other emergency staff if you are in these areas and avoid travelling into the wider region if at all possible.

NZTA are updating all of the road closures, you can check the traffic information map on their website or their Twitter page for information.