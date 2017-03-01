Council's Finance Committee holds first meeting

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 16:18

Hamilton City Council’s Finance Committee held its first meeting yesterday (28 February).

The Committee is chaired by Cr Gary Mallet, with General Manager David Bryant as principal advisor. Cr R Pascoe is the Committee’s Deputy Chairperson.

The Financial report presented by Tracey Musty, Financial Controller outlined that for the year to date 31 January 2017 Council has reported a healthy operating surplus. This indicates the full year result is on track to achieve the annual target.

The Council’s asset programme is well progressed after seven months and is on track for completion by the end of the financial year.