Police continue to investigate incident in St Heliers

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 16:25

Auckland Police are continuing to make a number of enquiries in relation to an incident in St Heliers where an 11-year-old girl was grabbed by a man on her way to school yesterday morning.

We have spoken to a number of people in the wider area and are following positive lines of enquiry.

Officers have maintained a strong presence in the St Heliers area as our investigation continues in an attempt to reassure the community.

The victim is being supported by police and is doing well given the circumstances.

We continue to ask anyone who was in the wider area near St Heliers School between 7.30am and 9am and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact police.

The man who approached the girl is described as having light brown skin, with brown/grey hair with a bald patch on top.

He is possibly in his 40s, tall and of solid build.

Anyone with information can contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6832.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.