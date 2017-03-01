Five Rebels MC members arrested on various charges

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 18:51

Police in Christchurch and Auckland have today arrested and charged five members of Rebels MC after a 10 month investigation which identified a number of offences.

The men have been charged with more than 25 charges between them. The charges are for a variety of offences, ranging from participation in an organised crime group, possession for supply of methamphetamine, and cannabis and firearms charges.

The investigation involved the execution of a number of search warrants by the Canterbury Organised Crime Unit and Offender Prevention Team.

Multiple firearms were recovered during the course of the investigation, along with quantities of methamphetamine and cannabis.

During the investigation the gang vacated the gang pad, situated near a local school, after police interventions forced the gang out.

"The arrests today send a clear message to the Rebels from Police that we will not tolerate their criminal behaviour in Canterbury," says Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Stewart.

"The type of social harm caused by these organisations cannot be underestimated and Police will continue work to disrupt and dismantle their criminal activities."

"The supply of drugs is a major driver of other crimes such as burglary, assault and theft by people who are trying to finance their drug use."

"Police are seeing these people resort to crimes, particularly violent crimes, to finance their drug use. Where we can, we do make referrals to other agencies to assist families exposed to drug abuse and family harm."

The men will appear in Christchurch and Auckland District Courts tomorrow.