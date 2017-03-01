Incident at property in Rangiriri, Waikato

|
A man has died tonight at a rural property on Plantation Road, Rangiriri, Waikato, after an accident with farming equipment.
Police and other emergency services responded to the incident shortly before 6pm tonight and Police are now in the process of notifying next of kin.
Worksafe NZ has been notified and Police are assisting with an investigation.
The death will be referred to the coroner.
