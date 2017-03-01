Westpac Rescue Helicopter winches two stranded fishermen from rocks

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 20:12

Life Flights Westpac Rescue Helicopter was this evening tasked by Police to winch two stranded Fishermen from rocks at Sinclair Head on Wellingtons South coast.

The Life Flight team were activated by Police at around 6:15 PM.

They were located by the Wellington Maritime police launch clinging to rocks at Sinclair Head.

The decision was made to winch the men on-board due to the strong winds and sea swell in the area.

Both men in their 40’s were un-injured and became stranded due to their Dinghy losing power.

They were well equipped and were both wearing life jackets and wetsuits.

They managed to clamber up the rocks and wait until the Helicopter arrived to pick them up.