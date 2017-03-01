Scorching $500,000 win for South Island Lotto players

Wednesday, 1 March, 2017 - 20:57

Summer may be coming to an end, but things are heating up for two Lotto players from Picton and Christchurch who have just won $500,000 each with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold at Fresh Choice in Picton and Halswell New World in Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four also rolled over and will be $200,000 on Saturday.

Lotto players help restore iconic New Zealand buildings like Warkworth's 'Grand Old Lady', the Warkworth Town Hall. The 105-year old Warkworth Town Hall was reopened to the public on Saturday after a long-awaited makeover. Good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ app.