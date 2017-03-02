Tsunami evacuation maps on their way to letterboxes

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 08:52

Updated tsunami evacuation maps will be delivered to all households within the Mount and Papamoa evacuation zones later this month. Each household will receive a copy of four separate brochures that show the tsunami evacuation zones for Mount Maunganui, Arataki, Papamoa and Wairakei. The printing and distribution is being funded by NZ Post after a delivery error in January meant that residents were sent evacuation maps for areas they did not live in. Paul Baunton, Tauranga City Council Manager: Emergency Management, said NZ Post had agreed to redeliver the maps at its own cost and suggested delivering all four brochures to each household. "This is a great outcome and we are now able to give everyone evacuation maps for the entire coastal strip between Mount Maunganui and Wairakei." NZ Post Area Manager Tauranga Trevor Grainger said, "NZ Post recognise that people spend time in different parts of the coast so we wanted to make sure that everyone has access to important evacuation information for all areas." Paul Baunton said that the evacuation maps are a prompt for residents to make their evacuation plans now rather than when an evacuation is occurring. "Use the maps to work out where you need to go to escape a tsunami, and practice your route.

"If you feel an earthquake that lasts longer than a minute or is strong enough to knock you over, that’s the first and most reliable sign that a tsunami could be on the way. You should evacuate as soon as you can after that earthquake. We recommend you walk to avoid crippling traffic jams. The maps show there are safe locations and areas within achievable walking distances from most places along the coast." All of the evacuation maps were updated in December 2016. The maps for Arataki, Papamoa and Wairakei were updated again in February to reflect minor changes to road and walkway networks. Maps for Arataki and Wairakei (formerly Bayfair and Papamoa East) have been re-titled to better reflect local area names. The maps will be delivered during the week beginning 13 March.

Tsunami maps for all Tauranga City areas including Matua and Welcome Bay are on the Tauranga City Council website.

Western Bay evacuation maps are on the Western Bay District website. (search for "quick evacuation maps").

Maps for the wider Bay of Plenty region are listed at BOP Civil Defence website.