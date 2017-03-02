Dunedin City Council CEO to join UN delegation

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 09:57

Dunedin City Council Chief Executive Officer Dr Sue Bidrose will join a United Nations delegation to the USA this month.

Dr Bidrose has been invited by Presbyterian Women Aotearoa New Zealand to be a full member of their delegation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women from 13 - 25 March.

As a member of the delegation, Dr Bidrose will be entitled to speak at the forums and debates, and to participate in the decision making and negotiations at the Commission.

Mayor of Dunedin Dave Cull says, "Dr Bidrose’s invitation to attend the United Nations as a New Zealand representative is a real honour for both Sue and the city.

"She is one of the most senior women in New Zealand local government and has a longstanding commitment both to women’s rights, women’s employment and issues around the rights of children. I look forward to her reporting back on things that we as a city can do to continue our proud tradition of being at the forefront of promoting the rights of all our citizens."

Those attending the Commission from New Zealand will include representatives from the NGO sector and the Government, including the Ministry for Women.

Dr Bidrose says, "This is a wonderful opportunity and I am honoured to represent Dunedin, and New Zealand, at this significant international event."

The focus of this Commission is on women’s economic empowerment in the changing world of work, challenges and achievements in the implementation of the millennium development goals for women and girls, and the empowerment of indigenous women.

Dr Bidrose will be paying particular attention to aspects of city development that make cities better for families, women with children and people with disabilities. She has registered to attend sessions relating to international migration and effects of climate change on neighbourhoods. She will also spend time with the international Global Designing Cities Initiative, based in New York but run by a former Dunedinite, Skye Duncan. Dr Bidrose will also spend time with a couple of USA councils that have a particular interest in family friendly cities and city economies.

The DCC has an annual budget for Dr Bidrose to attend international conferences. The cost of the trip will be about $4400. Attending the UN Commission is her first international conference since becoming CEO more than three years ago.