Pedestrian killed in Dunedin

Police are now in a position to release the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday 25 February.
She was 78-year-old Margaret Mary Jane Herbert of Dunedin.
The Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing.
Police offer their sympathies to the family and friends of Mrs Herbert at this sad time.
