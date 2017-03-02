Unidentified man found deceased in Mangawhai Domain

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 10:45

At around 7.30am this morning Police were called to the Mangawhai Domain after a member of the public found a deceased man.

The death is not considered to be suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner, however Police are having difficulty identifying the man.

He has no ID on him but is described as the following;

- Aged in his 20’s

- Caucasian

- Solid build

- About 175cm tall

- Short dark brown hair

- Stubble and a goaty

- He is wearing a silver ring on each thumb and a gold bracelet on his right wrist.

The man was wearing distinctive red, white and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wellsford Police on 09 423 8228.