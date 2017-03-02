Body located at Fox Glacier

|
A body has been located in a crevasse on Fox Glacier this morning.
Police received a call from a tramper who had discovered the body at around 10:30am.
It’s believed it has been there for some time.
Police are now heading to the scene and will work to establish the identity of the person and notify next of kin.
