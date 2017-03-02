Up to 60 attending marine oil spill exercise at Whitianga

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 11:12

Up to 60 staff from various agencies will be taking part in next week’s big marine oil spill exercise at Whitianga’s Mercury Bay being organised by Waikato Regional Council.

More than half of those taking part in exercise "Mercury Rising" will be Waikato Regional Council staff, with others participants being staff from the Department of Conservation, Maritime NZ, the Bay of Plenty and Taranaki regional councils, and iwi representatives.

The exercise will be held on 8 and 9 March. Details are not being released ahead of then so as to allow participants to react to unknown events but the exercise will involve a significant theoretical oil spill in the bay.

The exercise’s regional on-scene commander Dave Lovatt said the training is essential to bring new staff up to speed with response methods and to re-fresh the skills of experienced oil spill staff.

"The council is committed to providing a swift and effective response when spills do occur and Mercury Rising will help confirm that our resources and skill levels remain at the required standard."

The bulk of the exercise will take place in Whitianga itself or nearby. Day one is primarily based at the Oceans Resort motel while day two is when boats and equipment, such as oil containment booms, will be deployed.