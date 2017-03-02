Missing Chinese tourist Ling Fang Mai located by Police

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 11:30

Police have located and spoken to missing Chinese tourist Ling Fang Mai and can confirm that she is safe and well.

The 42 year-old was reported missing last Thursday, after she failed to return to her Parnell hotel room and never arrived for her scheduled flight to Australia on Friday.

Police have had a team of officers making enquiries into her whereabouts since then.

On Tuesday she briefly contacted a family member in China to say she was ok, but Police continued to look for her as the circumstances of her disappearance and the single contact with her family did not fully allay Police concerns for her welfare.

Acting on information gathered over the course of the investigation, officers were directed to a Taupo address last night where Ling Fang Mai was located and spoken to.

A great deal of time and effort has gone into looking for her and though Police are pleased that she is safe, we ask that anyone who is told that Police are looking for them because they have been reported missing, makes contact with Police immediately.

Ling Fang Mai is here on a 1-month tourist visa.

Police consider this matter is now resolved.