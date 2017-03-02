Major power cut across Christchurch

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 11:57

More than 50,000 Orion customers across Christchurch are currently without power, due to an issue with the Transpower line coming into the city from Twizel. The issue is also affecting service to communities in the upper South Island.

Orion is currently working through issue with Transpower to restore power as soon as possible. Further updates will be provided as restoration times frames are available.

For updates on power cuts around the city visit www.oriongroup.co.nz or call 03 363 9898 for more information.