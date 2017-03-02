Name released for man killed in crash near Springvale

Thursday, 2 March, 2017 - 12:10

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who was killed in a crash on SH85, near Springvale, Central Otago, on February 28th 2017.

He was 54-year-old Richard Kohler from the Omakau area.

Police enquiries are continuing and the cause of the crash is still to be determined.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Kohler’s family and friends.