Power restored in Christchurch

Orion has now restored power to all 50,000 customers in Christchurch who experienced power cuts due to an issue with the Transpower service coming into the city from Twizel. For updates on power cuts around the city visit www.oriongroup.co.nz or call 03 363 9898 for more information.
